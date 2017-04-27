Comcast Expands DOCSIS 3.1 to Utah

Comcast announced the launch of a new Internet service offering speeds up to 1 Gbit/s for residential customers throughout Utah based on DOCSIS 3.1 technology and delivered over its existing network infrastructure.





The new gigabit Internet service utilises existing lines that are already deployed in most homes, making faster to provision across communities. To subscribe to the service customers need to do is install a new DOCSIS 3.1-compatible cable modem capable of delivering gigabit speeds. The new service is available for a promotional price of $70.00 per month in certain areas of Salt Lake City, Provo and North Ogden in Utah, or $109.99 per month in the rest of the state.





Comcast announced in February last year plans to bring 1 Gbit/s Internet speeds to residential and business customers utilising DOCSIS 3.1 technology. In November 2016, Comcast announced it was launching an advanced consumer trial of a new DOCSIS 3.1 technology-based Internet service offering speeds up to 1 Gbit/s to residential customers throughout the city of Detroit. In August, it launched a trial of the new gigabit Internet service in the Chicago area.



