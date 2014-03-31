Cloudera Pops 20% on First Day of Trading

Shares in Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) rose over 20% on their first day of trading to close at $18.09 and giving it a market cap of about $2.3 billion. The IPO price was $15.



Cloudera confirmed that its latest funding round, which included a strategic investment from Intel, amounts to $900 million. This financing round includes the previously-announced $160 million of funding from T. Rowe Price and three other top-tier public market investors, Google Ventures, and an affiliate of MSD Capital, L.P., the private investment arm of Michael Dell and his family, and a significant equity investment by Intel that gives them an 18% share of Cloudera.“The market opportunity for companies to gain insight and build transformative applications based on Hadoop is tremendous,” said Tom Reilly, CEO of Cloudera. “Clearly, demand is accelerating and the market is poised for growth – for all of the players in this space, and we believe Cloudera will be the company to lead this global shift in extracting value from data. This position of strength and leadership is evidenced by the strong support of public market investors, large institutional investors and now key strategic investors including Intel, who’ve made sizable and significant contributions to cement our platform offering.”