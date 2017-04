China Telco Data for Feb 2017 and Market Update - Part 2

For the moment these three Chinese Internet companies, and several other smaller ones such as JD Com (with a market cap of more than $36 billion and recently acquired Walmart's e-commerce business in China), Sohu, Qihoo 360 Technology, Netease, CTrip, VIpshop Holdings and Suning (which a mid-2016 China Daily report said made up China's Top 10 in this sector), all compete with each other. Given the Chinese economy's ferocious GDP growth-rate of 6.5% a year (which if maintained implies a doubling of an already huge economy within 12 years), that competition is proportionately ferocious and made even more so due to the fact that in a social structure that lacks many retail facilities taken for granted in the west, such as high-street banks and nationwide bricks and mortar retail outlets, e-commerce is proportionately much more important in China than in most developed countries. In addition, China is a very technically ambitious country which has clear targets of becoming a world leader in most modern technologies within a decade or so. Consequently, these companies are in a remarkable business frenzy, growing fast, diversifying widely and innovating as fast as they can manage. Diversification directions include news portals, movies, online books, banking and AI.