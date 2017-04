China Telco Data and Market Update - Part 3

4. Although still quite a small percentage of its total business Alibaba's cloud computing revenue grew 115% from Q3 2016 to RMB 1.76 billion ($254 million) and was up nearly 50% sequentially. Apart from the encouraging growth rate the cloud business loss in Q3 was $49 million, a significant improvement on its Q2 loss of $66 million, suggesting it could become profitable within the next three quarters. The cloud computing unit added 114,000 paying customers during the quarter to a total of 755,000 customers. At the same time Alibaba launched data centres internationally, following its Chinese customers to new markets as well as acquiring new customers outside China.