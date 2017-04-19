BTC Broadband Deploys MRV for Oklahoma WDM network

MRV Communications, a provider of packet and optical solutions for service providers, data centres and enterprises, announced that fibre-based regional broadband service provider BTC Broadband based in Bixby, Oklahoma has selected it to deploy a WDM network within the state of Oklahoma.





With the deployment of MRV's custom WDM solution into its network, BTC Broadband will gain capabilities including scalable bandwidth capacity to meet its internal requirements, as well as growing demand from business and residential customers.





MRV noted that BTC Broadband has invested in rolling out fibre infrastructure in key residential and business areas of Oklahoma, including the city of Tulsa. The resulting regional fibre backbone network enables the service provider to launch service points in all business districts along its network route.

More specifically, BTC Broadband will be able to expand its fibre-based service offerings and enhance the quality of services for end-users leveraging MRV's OptiDriver optical transport solution, which will enable both increased capacity and greater coverage for the fibre network.





In addition, to facilitate deployment of the solution MRV also supplied its Pro-Vision life cycle service orchestration (LSO) software, which is designed to simplify network operations via a suite of automated tools covering functions from planning and provisioning to visualising and optimising packet and optical networks and services.





Earlier in April, MRV announced that Syndeo Network of Illinois, a fibre broadband communications service provider had selected MRV to upgrade its WDM network to address the growing traffic demands of its customers.

Syndeo provides telecom services across northern Illinois, and also owns a fibre installation subsidiary, DeKalb Fiber Optics, which serves education, enterprise and government institutions. For the network upgrade Syndeo selected MRVs 100 Gbit/s-capable OptiDriver metro optical transport solution and Pro-Vision service management and orchestration platform.