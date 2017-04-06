BICS deploys Coriant Groove solution in key European metro markets

Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled packet optical networking and DCI solutions, announced that Brussels-based BICS, a global wholesale carrier for voice, mobile data and capacity services, is deploying the Coriant Groove G30 network disaggregation platform across its pan-European network.



Deployment of the Coriant solution is designed to enable BICS to cost-efficiently address the growing demand for high-capacity, low latency connectivity in major European metro area markets including London, Brussels, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Marseille. Coriant stated that BICS selected the Groove G30 based on its high density, low power consumption and plug-and-play system architecture that allows cost-efficient scaling of the platform.



BICS is specifically utilising the Groove transmission solution to support the delivery of metro-based high-capacity, low latency point-to-point services, including 10 Gbit/s, coherent 100 Gbit/s and OTU4. Initial deployment of the Groove solution commenced in Marseille, where it is now carrying live traffic. Further deployments are planned for Brussels, Frankfurt, London and other key European metropolitan markets over the coming months.



Coriant's Groove G30 platform is designed to provide programmable, high speed and secure bandwidth while offering low power consumption, high density and flexibility. The stackable solution can support up to 3.2 Tbit/s of throughput in a compact, pluggable 1 RU form factor and features a programmable DWDM line interface for optimising bandwidth and performance at transmission rates from 100 up to 400 Gbit/s in metro, regional or long-haul transport and DCI applications.



Coriant noted that it recently enhanced the Groove solution with the open, plug-and-play short reach CFP2-ACO optical layer that is claimed to enable 3x the density versus comparable solutions, as well as providing greater configuration flexibility including support for coherent and direct detect optical layer applications.



Over the past few months, Coriant has announced the selection of its Groove G30 solution by companies including Windstream and PacketFabric in the U.S.



Recently, BICS and Retelit, a provider of infrastructure and data services, announced a joint connectivity solution spanning Europe and, via a landing station in Bari, Italy, provide connectivity to Singapore and Hong Kong on the AAE-1 subsea cable system.



http://www.coriant.com