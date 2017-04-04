Austrian Utility Salzburg Deploys Ciena for 100G Coherent Core

Ciena announced that Salzburg AG, a major full-service provider of utilities, transport and communication solutions in Austria, is deploying the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform to establish a 100 Gbit/s coherent core network, designed to improve network resiliency, reduce costs and increase capacity.



The project is additionally intended to help to prevent disruptions due to fibre maintenance work for Salzburg's customers and improve the reliability in the core of its energy and communication networks.



Salzburg AG delivers a combination of energy, communications and transport services for the city and province of Salzburg in Austria. The company provides a range of services, spanning electricity, water, gas, cable Internet, telephony and TV, and also operates a modern fleet of trolleybuses. Deployment of Ciena's 6500 platform is intended to enable Salzburg to more effectively meet the increasingly digitally-connected needs of its customers.



The 100 Gbit/s coherent ROADM network that is being supplied by Ciena is based on a flexible OTN layer, with the 6500 platform providing support for high OTN switching capacity and rapid service protection to enhance reliability for end customers. The 6500 solution will also enable expanded capacity in Salzburg's overall network, including for connectivity to the Vienna Internet Exchange, the largest Internet exchange point in Austria.



Ciena noted that Kapsch BusinessCom, a local BizConnect partner, is supporting the deployment of the 6500 platform.



Previously, in 2016 Ciena announced that Austrian credit card issuer card complete had selected it for a redundant data centre interconnect (DCI) network based on the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, and that eww ITandTEL, the telecom division of utility eww.ag, was to deploy its 100 Gbit/s solutions for an upgrade of its backbone network.



In 2015, Ciena announced deployments in Austria with utility company Energie and service provider CityCom.





http://www.ciena.com



