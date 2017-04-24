AT&T Fiber Adds 8 new Metros

AT&T has announced that as part of its program to deploy fibre across its service footprint in 21 states it plans to extend its fibre network to parts of eight new metro areas, bringing the total markets where the service is available to 75 major metro areas.





The metro areas where AT&T is planning to roll-out its 100% fibre network are as follows: Dayton (Ohio); Macon (Georgia); Madison (Wisconsin); Monterey-Salinas (California); Savannah (Georgia); South Bend (Indiana); Springfield (Missouri); and western Michigan.





AT&T also announced the launch of fibre-based service delivering up to 1 Gbit/s bandwidth in the East Bay area of California, including in parts of the cities of Fremont, Newark, Oakland and the surrounding areas. The company also expects to offer fibre-based Internet access in parts of Hayward, San Leandro and Union City in California shortly.





AT&T noted that the Oakland metro is one of 52 metro markets nationwide where its fibre Internet service is currently available.





The company stated that it is now offering a 1 gigabit connection over its all-fibre network to more than 4.6 million locations nationwide, and during 2017 plans to add 2 million locations as it progresses towards the target of reaching a total of at least 12.5 million locations with fibre by mid-2019.



