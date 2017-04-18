AT&T Enhances Partner Exchange with Ethernet Features and APIs

AT&T has announced enhancements to its Partner Exchange including new API capabilities, Ethernet features and self-service support tools designed to help businesses extend reach and improve operational efficiency.
Switched Ethernet enhancements
AT&T Partner Exchange is expanding its switched Ethernet offering to include higher speeds for point-to-point, any-to-any and hub and spoke implementations. It will also offer solution providers near-instant site qualification and quotes via the Partner Exchange portal. The new capabilities are designed to help businesses extend their reach and enhance operations.
As part of the upgrade, AT&T Partner Exchange is developing an API designed to help solution providers verify service availability and generate quotes in near real-time for the AT&T Internet Access service. Solution providers will be able to embed the forthcoming API with their own sales tools.
Support tools
AT&T Support Center is designed to enable solution providers to more easily connect with the AT&T Partner Exchange Service Management team for enhanced management of services. Solution providers can also access support centre tools and resources to help resolve issues.
