AT&T Enhances Partner Exchange with Ethernet Features and APIs

AT&T has announced enhancements to its Partner Exchange including new API capabilities, Ethernet features and self-service support tools designed to help businesses extend reach and improve operational efficiency.





Switched Ethernet enhancements





AT&T Partner Exchange is expanding its switched Ethernet offering to include higher speeds for point-to-point, any-to-any and hub and spoke implementations. It will also offer solution providers near-instant site qualification and quotes via the Partner Exchange portal. The new capabilities are designed to help businesses extend their reach and enhance operations.





New API





As part of the upgrade, AT&T Partner Exchange is developing an API designed to help solution providers verify service availability and generate quotes in near real-time for the AT&T Internet Access service. Solution providers will be able to embed the forthcoming API with their own sales tools.





Support tools

AT&T Support Center is designed to enable solution providers to more easily connect with the AT&T Partner Exchange Service Management team for enhanced management of services. Solution providers can also access support centre tools and resources to help resolve issues.