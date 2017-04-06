ADVA introduces FSP 150 Pro VMe pluggable server for NFV

ADVA Optical Networking has launched its new FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4), designed to remove the risk of introducing virtualisation and helps service providers to quickly and cost-effectively implement NFV.



The new FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) solution is intended to simplify NFV deployments leveraging a hot-swappable, pluggable server that allows NFV rollout as and when needed. In combination with hardware-assisted NFV infrastructure support functions, the latest addition to ADVA's Edge product family offers a cost-effective way for service providers to deploy virtual network functions (VNFs) in response to customer demand.



The new pluggable modular server can also be integrated with the ADVA Ensemble portfolio to support distributed NFV deployments using embedded cloud functionality to enable greater security and scalability.



The ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe (P2.4) is a multi-technology solution that supports multi-layer business service demarcation and VNF hosting. The solution combines virtual and physical network functions to enable low-latency forwarding and enhanced performance.



Hardware-assisted support functions include tunnelling technologies and service assurance, which serve to liberate compute resources for revenue-generating services and help service providers to offer a range of demanding applications more efficiently. Specifically, VNF monitoring functionality is implemented in hardware to enable server-independent service assurance, providing information for managing and optimising the NFV infrastructure.



ADVA noted that these features offer a key differentiator for the ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe series and have been verified in independent EANTC testing. In March, ADVA announced that the EANTC had validated the capabilities of the FSP 150 ProVMe solution. The EANTC tests showed that the edge NFV device could minimise added latency and that hardware-assisted support functions, such as synchronisation and service assurance, could be activated without using compute resources.



Describing the new product, Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations at ADVA, said, "By adding a pluggable server directly into the demarcation device, service providers can choose exactly when they want to roll out VNFs to customers… this technology has been engineered to align capital costs with actual revenue".



http://www.advaoptical.com/