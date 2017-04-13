ADTRAN expands ProCloud subscription services

ADTRAN, a supplier of next-generation open networking solutions, has announced the launch of its ProCloud UC offering based on technology from BroadSoft, a provider of cloud communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions, and the expansion its ProCloud subscription services suite.





ProCloud UC





ADTRAN has added the BroadCloud call control platform to its ProCloud subscription services suite to enable managed service provider (MSP) partners to expand their cloud-based unified communications (UC) offerings. ADTRAN noted that it is amongst the first network infrastructure partners to be selected by BroadSoft as a provider of advanced voice and networking infrastructure solutions.





The ADTRAN ProCloud UC cloud-based solution offers an integrated bundle designed to simplify the process of launching and supporting business communications services such as mobility, instant messaging, HD audio and video calling, conferencing and collaboration.





The partnership between BroadSoft and ADTRAN is expected to represent the first of a number of open network alliances that will enable ADTRAN's partners to increase revenue leveraging best-of-breed networking and application services.





New ProCloud subscription services





ADTRAN also announced it is expanding its ProCloud subscription services suite to encompass four solution categories: ProCloud UC, ProCloud Security, ProCloud Analytics and ProCloud Network Management.





The ProCloud subscription services suite is designed to facilitate the delivery of managed services by combining advanced cloud-based business applications and removing the need to work with multiple vendors and platforms. The expanded offering includes the following over the top (OTT) applications:





1. ProCloud UC, offered in partnership with BroadSoft (see above).





2. ProCloud Security, delivered through collaboration with TitanHQ and featuring web filtering, a cloud-based content control solution, and spam filtering, a cloud-based malware solution.





3. ProCloud Analytics, offering customer insights enabled by Purple, a cloud-based WiFi analytics solution that provides businesses with real-time behavioural and demographic information on guest network users.





4. ProCloud Network Management.





Existing ProCloud subscription services include ProCloud WiFi and ProCloud LAN.