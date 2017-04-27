A10 Posts Solid Q, Revenue up 12%

A10 Networks reported Q1 2017 revenue of $60.3 million, up 12 percent year-over-year. GAAP net loss was $3.9 million or $0.06 per share.



“The first quarter was a solid start to the year with revenue growth driven by our security and cloud-focused solutions gaining momentum among cloud provider, service provider and web-scale customers,” said Lee Chen, president and chief executive officer of A10 Networks. “We believe the cloud presents a long-term growth opportunity for A10, and we are focused on bringing new solutions to market that give customers the visibility, agility, flexibility and security they need for their cloud deployments.”



