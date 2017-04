A Complicated Chain of Mergers and Acquisitions

In February, ARRIS agreed to acquire Brocade's Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch business for $800 million in cash, plus the additional cost of unvested employee stock awards, following the closing of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade. The deal is contingent on Broadcom closing its acquisition of Brocade, as announced on November 2, 2016, which was approved by Brocade shareholders on January 26th. Broadcom presently expects to close the Brocade acquisition in its third fiscal quarter ending July 30, 2017. For ARRIS, the Ruckus deal expands its market segment into service provider WiFi and enterprise WLAN. As a side note, Brocade acquired Ruckus Wireless less than a year ago in a deal valued at approximately $1.5 billion, consisting of $6.45 in cash and 0.75 shares of Brocade common stock for each share of Ruckus common stock.