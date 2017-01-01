ZTE Debuts E-OTN and Cloud Works Platform

ZTE announced at MWC 2017 the release of the E-OTN solution and demonstrated what it claims is the first commercially available Carrier DevOps platform.



E-OTN solution



ZTE's E-OTN solution is designed to address the demands of services such as 'big video', wireless, government and enterprise private line, data centre interconnect (DCI) by enabling operators to build high-capacity, lowlatency, secure multiservice transport OTN systems, as well as transition from OTN to all-optical networks.



The ZTE end-to-end E-OTN solution supports functionality including express pass in the optical layer, unified transport of optical channel data unit/packet/virtual container (ODUk/PKT/VC) and is designed to enable more elastic network architectures.









The E-OTN family comprises the ZXONE 9700 series, ZXONE 8000 series and ZXMP M721 series products, which feature intelligent control plane, optical cross-connection (OXC), packet processing and OTN technologies and offer support for 100 Gbit/s-plus transport and electrical cross capacity of 64 Tbit/s. The solution also provides colourless-directionless-contentionless Flexgrid (CDCF) and ROADM capabilities to allow transparent transport, flexible dispatching and convergence.Cloud Works platformZTE has announced at MWC the launch of what it claims is the first commercially available Carrier DevOps platform and conducted a demonstration based on the DevOps workflow designed to showcase the capabilities of the DevOps operational environment and network slicing.ZTE noted that it debuted the Cloud Works (carrier DevOps) solution at MWC last year and the solution is now ready for commercialisation. The Cloud Works solution is based on open virtual network function (VNF) micro-service components, DevOps tools and Docker technology and is designed to enable flexible development with continuous integration and delivery of services to support on-demand customisation and rapid service introduction.ZTE network slicing, based on the carrier DevOps environment, integrates the features of second-class elasticity, minute-level deployment and wizard-based design, while also providing an end-to-end view of the slicing lifecycle, AI-based Ops deployment and maintenance environment. These capabilities are designed to improve the efficiency of both network deployments and operations and maintenance (O&M) processes.