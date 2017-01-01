Vodafone teams with Huawei for 10G over fibre in Spain

Vodafone and Huawei announced that at Mobile World Congress they demonstrated an ultra-fast fibre broadband connection delivering a download speed of nearly 10 Gbit/s designed to support services such as ultra HD (UHD) 8K video, big data, virtual reality (VR) and 3D augmented reality (AR), remote healthcare and online gaming.



At MWC, Vodafone demonstrated simultaneous support for viewing of UHD 4K video and data download at gigabit speeds.



Vodafone Spain announced in January that it planned to upgrade its hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) network to enable symmetrical data rates of more than 1 Gbit/s upstream and downstream. In addition, the operator noted that in addition to upgrading its existing network to DOCSIS 3.1, it planned to implement a new distributed architecture involving extending fibre closer to optical sites to deliver higher bandwidth for end users.



For the project, Vodafone Spain has adopted Huawei's DOCSIS 3.1-based distributed converged cable access platform (D-CCAP) solution as part of a DOCSIS 3.1 network deployment designed to offer advantages including: increased bandwidth per user by expanding the spectrum range and improving modulation efficiency; improved operation and enhanced network quality; greater flexibility and scalability, with the ability to upgrade the HFC network or deploy a full FTTH network.



Vodafone noted that work to modernise the network has commenced in the main cities in Spain, and will extend to the whole country over the forthcoming months.



In mid-2016, Huawei and Vodafone Spain announced the launch of Madrid Tech City, a project intended to position Madrid as a leading global technology city. The companies noted that the initiative had already provided access to 4G+ mobile network with peak data rates of 600 Mbit/s. Vodafone and Huawei also planned to implement NB-IoT (narrowband - Internet of Things) technology to connect devices and sensors and enable the launch of new services such as: intelligent parking.



