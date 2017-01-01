Vodafone Selects Juniper Contrail SDN

Juniper Networks announced at MWC 2017 that it has been selected as a Vodafone Global Approved Vendor for its Contrail Networking software-defined networking (SDN) solution, which will help the operator to develop new, user-driven and flexible business services for customers.



Juniper noted that Contrail Networking is an open, flexible SDN solution designed to provide automation and orchestration for scalable virtual networks, which can help operators such as Vodafone to leverage the cloud to deliver services, enhance business agility and increase revenue.



During MWC, Juniper hosted a presentation of VPN+ as a showcase Vodafone's multi-vendor mobile VPN services portfolio, which constitutes a key part of the Vodafone Ocean Transformation program to virtualise its networks launched last year.



The demonstration featured VPN+ use cases including SD-WAN, service chaining, on-demand services, virtual cloud-hosted services and universal, virtualised CPE. VPN+ services are designed to leverage a customer portal that allows users to select, change and provision services.



Separately, Juniper announced at MWC the availability of a carrier-grade cloud solution designed to allow the rapid implementation of mobile subscriber service virtual networks functions (VNFs). The solution combines Affirmed Networks Mobile Content Cloud virtualised evolved packet core solution (vEPC) with Juniper's Contrail Networking solution and the Netronome Agilio SmartNICs.



The solution integrates the Juniper Contrail Networking SDN solution with Affirmed Networks MCC vEPC offering probe, analytics, WiFi gateways (TWAG, ePDG), Gi-LAN services, service orchestration and IoT services, and Netronome's Agilio SmartNIC 10/25/40 Gigabit Ethernet platforms that offloads virtual switch and router datapath processing for networking functions to reduce CPU load.



