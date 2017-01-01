Vodafone Picks Nuage Networks' Virtualized Service Platform

Vodafone has selected the Nuage Networks Virtualized Service Platform (VSP) for its global data centers. Nuage is a business unit of Nokia.



The Nuage network virtualization, SDN and automation solution serves a single framework to provide policy-based automation across both the datacenter and WAN.



Vodafone already has a VPN+ live pilot project underway with Nuage to demonstrate the benefits of SD-WAN in providing leading-edge NFV and IoT applications.Sunil Khandekar, founder and chief executive officer of Nuage Networks from Nokia, said: "Nokia started the SDN/NFV journey with Vodafone more than three years ago, so we are now honored to be selected as a partner and to be awarded as a global supplier for SDN solutions. We are pleased that our Nuage Networks solution is Vodafone's top selection to transform their datacenter applications and VPN+ service offer with the highest levels of agility, simplicity and automated flexibility for all users."