VimpelCom Russia selects Nokia to Manage Fixed, Mobile, Transport Networks

Nokia and Russian communications and technology company VimpelCom, which services over 58 million mobile and 2.2 million fixed broadband customers through the Beeline brand, have signed a five-year agreement under which Nokia will become the main provider of managed services for operator's fixed, mobile and transport network operations.



Having previously been responsible for managing services on VimpelCom's network in central Russia, under the new agreement Nokia will extend its responsibility to managing VimpelCom's 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks that are based on a range of equipment from different vendors. Specifically, field maintenance work will be carried out by Nokia for VimpelCom in the Southern, North Caucasian and Central regions of Russia, including in Moscow.



By consolidating and transforming its network operations, VimpelCom is aiming to benefit from more efficient networks and more streamlined operations, faster time to market and lower operating costs. VimpelCom also expects to enhance service quality for its more than 58 million mobile and over 2 million fixed broadband customers in Russia.



Under the agreement, Nokia will also provide network planning and optimisation services, network implementation, project management and network support via its global delivery hub located in Voronezh in the south west of Russia.



VimpelCom/Beeline in Russia is a part of Amsterdam-based telecom group VEON, the company having announced it was changing its name from VimpelCom to VEON on February 27, 2017. VEON serves over 235 million customers worldwide in countries and regions including Russia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia, Tajikistan, Algeria, Pakistan and Bangladesh.









