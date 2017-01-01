Vietnam's MobiFone selects Nokia solution for 100 Gbit/s OTN + DWDM regional network

Nokia announced that MobiFone of Vietnam, the largest mobile operator in the country with over 40 million subscribers, is deploying a 100 Gbit/s OTN and DWDM regional network from Ho Chi Minh City to 10 provinces in southern Vietnam.



The new transport network supplied by Nokia is designed to enable MobiFone to deliver new, high capacity services in the key economic zones in the south of Vietnam, where a significant proportion of its subscribers are located.



Under the agreement, Nokia will provide its 100 Gbit/s DWDM solution with L1 GMPLS transport capability to support traffic growth in the regions. Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) will to increase network capacity and improve efficiency, as well as helping speed the deployment of new services. When completed, the new transport network will be support increased traffic capacity of up to 300 Gbit/s and enable system expansion up to 8 Tbit/s capacity in future.



MobiFone is one of the three major mobile network operators in Vietnam claiming a market share of around 30% and operating nearly 30,000 2G and 20,000 3G base stations across the country. The company is planning to launch 4G services during 2017.



Earlier in February, Nokia announced it was providing Xiaomi, a major electronics manufacture and ISP in China, with a an optical network to link 7 data centres in the Beijing region. The Nokia data centre interconnect (DCI) solution was based on the 1830 PSS, managed by the Network Services Platform.



In November 2016, Nokia announced that dtac, part of the Telenor Group and the second mobile operator in Thailand, had selected products from its IP/optical portfolio to upgrade its backbone network, to include implementing a software-defined network (SDN)-ready IP and Optical network. For the project, Nokia was to supply the 7950 Extensible Routing System (XRS) and 1830 PSS.



