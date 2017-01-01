Video: Nan Chen Discusses Inter-Carrier APIs





Nan Chen, President of MEF, discusses how major carriers are working with MEF and TM Forum to release the first set of standard application programming interfaces (APIs) for orchestrated Carrier Ethernet services later this year. This initiative uses MEF’s LSO (Lifecycle Service Orchestration) framework and TM Forum’s Open API framework to enable SDN architectures from different network service providers to interoperate with each other.



See video: https://youtu.be/rpI48DSbzf0



