Video: Google Cloud Next - Day 1





Here is the archived livestream of Day 1 of the Google Cloud Next event in San Francisco, March 8, 2017.



The 3 hour 25 minute video includes the presentations by Diane Greene, SVP of Google Cloud; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; Eric Schmidt, Chairman of Alphabet and Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist for Google Cloud Machine Learning and AI and Professor of Computer Science at Stanford.



See video: https://youtu.be/j_K1YoMHpbk



