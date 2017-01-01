Video: 5G is Starting to Happen





5G was front and center at this year's Mobile World Congress, but for all of the talk about autonomous driving, connected living, etc, the first real application of 5G is likely to be fixed wireless access, says Dan Warren, Hear of 5G Research for Samsung's R&D Institute. Much of the activity for 5G fixed wireless access is taking place in the 28 GHz band.



See video: https://youtu.be/84HQmhkfMQ0



