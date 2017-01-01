Vertical Systems: 2016 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD

Orange and Colt retained the top two positions on Vertical Systems Group's year-end 2016 Global Provider Ethernet LEADERBOARD. The results are as follows (in rank order based on retail port share): Orange Business Services (France), Colt (U.K.), AT&T (U.S.), BT Global Services (U.K.), Level 3 (U.S.), Verizon (U.S.) and NTT (Japan). The Global Provider LEADERBOARD, the industry's benchmark for multinational Ethernet network market presence, ranks companies that hold a 4% or higher share of billable retail ports at sites outside of their respective home countries.



Based on year-end 2016 Global Provider port share, Orange and Colt retain the first and second LEADERBOARD positions, respectively. AT&T gains share to move into third position, ahead of BT Global Services.The Challenge Tier of Global Providers includes companies with share between 2% and 4% of this defined market. Six companies qualify for the 2016 Challenge Tier (in alphabetical order): Cogent (U.S.), SingTel (Singapore), T-Systems (Germany), Tata Communications (India), Telefonica Worldwide (Spain) and Vodafone (U.K.)."Global carriers are rolling out dynamic network services that provide enterprises with unprecedented levels of agility and reliability," said Rick Malone, principal at Vertical Systems Group. "Ethernet is playing a critical role in emerging SDN-based architectures that will support the increasing demand for hybrid WANs, and high-speed data center and cloud connectivity."The three leading Global Providers - Orange, Colt and AT&T - are working with MEF and TM Forum on the first standard application programming interfaces (APIs) for orchestrated Carrier Ethernet services over SDN architectures. These efforts are a significant advancement toward standardizing dynamic service connectivity between network providers throughout the world.