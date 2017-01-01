Turkcell Partners with iBasis to Launch new IPX PoP in Istanbul

iBasis, a KPN company that provides international voice and value-added services for mobile operators, and mobile and fixed telecommunications operator Turkcell of Turkey announced a collaboration to establish an IPX point of presence (PoP) in Istanbul.



The new IPX PoP marks a further step in Turkcell's initiative to provide multiple services including 2G/3G and LTE signalling and roaming to customers and is intended to support growth in LTE services throughout the region. The PoP also expands the reach of the iBasis global IPX network, which currently encompasses more than 450 LTE destinations worldwide.



iBasis noted that through this collaboration, mobile operators in Eurasia and the Middle East have access to a single point of contact for global IPX reach with secure, end-to-end quality of service, enabling the provision of roaming for a range of LTE services to subscribers.



By enabling roaming services from Istanbul in Turkey, the new iBasis PoP is designed to support growth of the mobile ecosystem and expand the market for LTE services throughout Eurasia and the Middle East. iBasis stated that the geographical redundancy, diversity of transmission routes and high availability of the Turkcell network will help ensure secure and reliable services.



iBasis is a major IPX provider for carriers, mobile operators, OTTs and IoT service providers. The company offers voice services including HD voice, VoLTE and anti-fraud services. The iBasis IPX is a single multi-service IP interconnect service that allows interconnection for operators worldwide. iBasis' InVision analytics enables operators to monitor and manage the quality of roaming traffic globally.Regarding the agreement, Emre Erdem, carrier relations and wholesale director, Turkcell, said, "With the target of transforming the Silk Road into the Fiber Road, Turkcell cooperates with international operators and continues to take steps to advance the evolution of Istanbul into the newest Internet base due to it geo-strategic location… it provides a bridge between East and West, which supplies a continuous connection… by partnering with Tier 1 operators".