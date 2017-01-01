Three Group Picks Cisco Jasper for Enterprise IoT

Three Group, a part of the Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison serving over 90 million customers worldwide, announced a partnership with Cisco Jasper designed to extend the group's capabilities in the global Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.





Through the agreement, from mid-2017 enterprise customers of Three Group seeking to launch IoT services will be able to utilise Cisco Jasper's connectivity management platform, Control Center. Customers will be able to access Control Center locally via Three Group's national networks, while global customers will have the option of accessing the platform through Hue, the group's global mobile enabling services division.





Three Group noted that the partnership represents a major initiative designed to extend its capabilities in the growing IoT space leveraging its global portfolio of mobile networks covering markets on three continents to address the IoT market. The group stated that it is experiencing significant demand for the Cisco Jasper Control Center platform across its markets, particularly from the following segments:





1. Connected car, with initiatives that enable auto makers to create connected hubs in vehicles capable of delivering services that can enhance the driver experience and provide insight into vehicle performance to support R&D.





2. Building security and automation for both commercial properties and homes.





3. Transportation and logistics, where IoT is an enabler for optimising and automating transportation and logistics operations.





The Cisco Jasper Control Center platform is designed to enable companies to quickly and efficiently launch and manage IoT services, while also providing the flexibility to allow companies to scale IoT services worldwide in line with the changing demands of their end customers.





In addition to its involvement in telecommunications, CK Hutchison has businesses worldwide in sectors including ports, retail outlets, infrastructure and energy, where companies are seeking to offer IoT services to streamline and improve their operations.