Telstra Tests Pre-positioning of Videos on Consumer Devices

Telstra is piloting a service that pre-downloads premium movies onto consumer devices before they request the content. Participants will receive notifications when the latest movies that match their interests become available.



Telstra is working with Ericsson and The Fox Innovation Lab at 21st Century Fox on this unique content delivery solution. It leverages Ericsson MediaFirst's cloud based media store for content processing and origin; Ericsson's Unified Delivery Network for global content delivery; and Ericsson MediaFirst TV Platform, to provide a seamless, personalized, and intuitive experience.



Andrew Penn, Chief Executive Officer, Telstra, says: "Our customers love entertainment content and are increasingly watching it on their mobiles. Running this pilot in collaboration with innovative partners is a great way for us to test and learn how we can improve the customer experience while at the same time achieving network efficiencies. It has the potential to offer our customers a truly distinctive video customer experience, delivering studio sanctioned picture and audio quality. The solution will use Telstra's Media Optimised Network, including LTE-B capability to pre-position content, and therefore have limited impact on overall network traffic with little to no additional infrastructure cost."http://www.ericsson.comhttp://www.telstra.com