Telia Carrier Tests TIP's Voyager Platform with Coriant

Telia Carrier, the wholesale carrier division of Sweden-based Telia, announced that the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and Facebook have completed a trial of 100 and 200 Gbit/s transmission utilising Voyager equipment and technology developed by Coriant over its 1,089 km Stockholm to Hamburg route.





Telia Carrier stated that a key feature of the trial was the demonstration of the ability to effectively implement 16QAM signalling over long distances. Facebook has contributed Voyager, a whitebox transponder and routing solution that is being made available to the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) with the aim of enabling more open networks and a more connected world.





The company noted that the TIP aim of bringing a new approach to building and deploying telecom networks aligns with its own Carrier Declarations program, designed to help Telia Carrier expand and develop its network organically and be a leader in industry innovation.





For the trial, Telia Company, the parent company of Telia Carrier and a TIP member, supported Telia Carrier in conducting the test of the Voyager solution and has shared the results of the trial with other member companies. Carried out in early March, the trial demonstrated that decoupled DWDM transponder systems can offer a low cost, low power option, while also providing the necessary flexibility and accessibility to allow service providers to implement them within existing networks.





Following the trial, Telia Carrier is working with TIP, Facebook and Coriant towards the objective of disaggregating the hardware and software components of the network stack as part of the wider effort to make connectivity available to all.





Facebook unveiled Voyager at the TIP Summit last November and contributed the design to the TIP community. Recently, TIP cited forthcoming trial deployments of the solution by Telia, and noted that Orange was working with Facebook and the TIP Open Optical Pack Transport project group to evaluate the solution





When it introduced the platform in November, TIP stated that Equinix had tested Voyager with Lumentum's open line system over 140 km of production fibre, and that MTN had shared the results of a test of Voyager over its production network in South Africa. In addition, it was noted that Facebook, Acacia Communications, Broadcom, Celestica, Lumentum and Snaproute would deliver a disaggregated hardware and software optical networking platform, while ADVA was providing support for the solution.



