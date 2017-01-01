Telenor and Huawei Test 5G E-band multi-user MIMO

Norway-based global telco Telenor Group, serving around 214 million mobile subscribers in 13 markets worldwide, and Huawei have jointly announced what they claim is the first 5G-based E-band multi-user MIMO demonstration to be conducted in Norway.



During the demonstration the partners achieved a maximum data rate of 70 Gbit/s, and demonstrated that E-band (the 71-76/81-86 GHz frequency band) multi-user MIMO can provide deliver 20 Gbit/s speeds for a single user. Huawei noted that working as a supplementary low frequency band, E-band can be used to enhance the user experience for eMBB services.







The companies stated that they will also conduct a joint desktop study designed to provide insight and experience to help identify the steps that will be required to upgrade from 4G to 5G technology in Telenor's network. The work will be carried out at the Telenor and Huawei joint innovation centre.In mid-2016, Telenor announced it had completed a major commercial deployment of Huawei's Blade Site wireless base-station solution in India, with more than 10,000 new sites installed across its six circles in the country. Telenor India selected the Huawei Blade Site solution to meet growing demand for voice and data services from its around 52 million subscribers.Earlier last year, Telenor India announced that it had commercialised Huawei's Lean GSM solution to provide a path to the roll-out of mobile broadband (MBB) services across its six circles the country. The operator stated that the Lean GSM solution had been deployed in 28 Indian cities to enhance coverage through improved spectral efficiency. Huawei noted the project included the modernisation of 5,000 sites to prepare for the delivery of mobile broadband services.