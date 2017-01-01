Tektronix enhances DSA8300 oscilloscope

Tektronix, s global provider of measurement solutions, has introduced new optical modules for its DSA8300 sampling oscilloscope that provide high mask test sensitivity and low noise, together with new features designed to increase production capacity and improve yield for current 100 Gbit/s designs that are entering production.



Tektronix also unveiled enhancements for its 400 Gbit/s test solution, including IEEE Ethernet standard-driven Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure (TDECQ) PAM4 and related support measurements for optical testing.







The Tektronix DSA8300 sampling oscilloscopes equipped with the new 80C17 and 80C18 optical modules provide mask test sensitivity of -14 dBm, exceeding requirements for the 28 Gbaud PAM4 standards, while also delivering noise performance at 3.9 µW with wide wavelength support. The company noted that the two-channel 80C18 allows optical manufacturing test engineers to double throughput and capacity.In addition, in the event of device failure, Tektronix offers analysis tools to decompose the signal content for both noise and jitter to help engineers address the issue.The DSA8300 sampling oscilloscope features an 80 GHz optical sampling module enabling support for IEEE 802.3bs-based 400 Gbit/s optical testing for TDECQ, including high-sensitivity single-mode/multi-mode optical measurements for NRZ and PAM4 up to 28 Gbaud.The new 80C17 and 80C18 optical modules and 400 Gbit/s test software enhancements are scheduled to be available from late April 2017.As well as the new solutions and capabilities, Tektronix demonstrated existing products at the OFC including:1 The DPO70000SX 70 GHz ATI performance oscilloscope, shown analysing single shot PAM4 signals with live triggering and post-equalised error detection for 400 Gbit/s standards.2. An end-to-end demonstration of optical modulation analysis software supporting multi-OMA systems, featuring the AWG70000 Series arbitrary waveform generator and DPO70000SX oscilloscope for applications such as spatial division multiplexing.