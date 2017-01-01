Tata Power selects Nokia IP/MPLS network in Delhi

Nokia announced that it has provided major Indian power utility Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TATA Power-DDL) with an advanced IP/MPLS network to support the management of its electrical grid in its area of operation across north and north-west Delhi.



The deployment is designed to enable TATA Power-DDL to support both mission-critical operational services and traditional business and IT services leveraging a single communications network. Leveraging the new IP/MPLS network, TATA Power-DDL can support most of its operational and business services using a single network for enhanced operational efficiency.



The IP/MPLS network features Nokia's 7210 Service Access Switch and 7705 Service Aggregation Router portfolios and is designed to support the applications required by utilities, for example Asymmetric Delay Control, a feature developed by Nokia to help ensure network stability for critical teleprotection services. The network is managed by Nokia's 5620 Service Aware Manager system.



For the project, Nokia also provided professional services including network design, installation, commissioning and integration, and will provide ongoing maintenance services and support.



Nokia noted that TATA Power-DDL is the first power utility in India to implement teleprotection service utilising Line-Differential Relay (LDR) over an IP/MPLS network. This capability is a key requirement for operating and maintaining a reliable and safe electric grid. Teleprotection enables fault detection and trip breakers for isolation of specific sections of the grid to contain the affects of a fault to a localised region.



Additional mission-critical services supported by the new network include supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), integrated surveillance system, distribution management system and distribution automation. The network will also enable TATA Power-DDL to support emerging smart grid applications such as distributed energy resources, mobile workforce management systems and automated demand response.



In October 2016, Nokia announced it had delivered a solution with IP/MPLS and optical technology to Swiss electricity transmission system operator Swissgrid as part of its Grid Control Network to enable the management of its electricity grid and specifically support monitoring and switching for electricity transmission.



The project included Nokia's 7705 Service Aggregation Router and 7750 Service Router portfolio, with the xWDM network layer based on the 1830 Photonic Service Switch.









