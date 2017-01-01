Switch Grand Rapids Opens First Phase of the 1.8 Million-Square-Foot Data Center

Switch, which runs the SUPERNAP data centers in Nevada, officially opened the first Phase of the 1.8 million-square-foot data center campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan.



The iconic building, which is an adaptive reuse of the Steelcase Pyramid, is the center piece of what is intended to become the largest, most advanced data center campus in the eastern U.S.. The entire campus is powered by 100-percent green energy.



“Rob Roy’s vision has turned one of the most iconic buildings in the country into the foundation of what we believe will be the most advanced technology ecosystem campus in the eastern U.S.,” said Switch Executive Vice President for Strategy Adam Kramer. “Since the announcement of Switch’s expansion into Michigan, the state has been attracting the tech world’s attention, defining the region and the state as an epicenter for technology that runs the internet of absolutely everything.”



