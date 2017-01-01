Sumitomo Electric showcases QSFP28 100G-ER4

Sumitomo Electric Industries (SEI), a global provider of optical solutions, showcased 100 Gbit/s devices and modules and next-generation 200 and 400 Gbit/s solutions at OFC 2017 in the Los Angeles.



QSFP28 ER4 Lite



SEI's new QSFP28 100G-ER4 Lite transceiver, the SQF1000EL, is designed for mid-reach MSA Ethernet applications, delivering 4 x 25 Gbit/s channels over distances up to 40 km. The company noted that while the IEEE standard specifies a semiconductor optical amplifier (SOA) prior to the PIN photodetector to enable 40 km reach, the QSFP28 ER4 Lite replaces the SOA and PIN with an avalanche photo diode (APD) and external FEC to reduce the power usage and maintain optical link budget.



400 Gbit/s CFP8



The 400 Gbit/s CFP8 transceiver is compliant with IEEE 802.3bs 400GBASE-LR8/FR8 specifications for links up to 10 km. The SFF4801 series features SEI's electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs) and PIN photodiodes and is able to support 12.8 Tbit/s on a switch faceplate and targets metro applications between data centres and clients.

Separately, Sumitomo Electric Industries and MACOM Technology Solutions (MACOM) announced they are showcasing a joint 100 Gbit/s PAM4 single wavelength (lambda) demonstration at OFC.



The joint demonstration features MACOM's 100 Gbit/s, 16 nm FinFET, PAM4 PHY, linear driver and high bandwidth, low noise transimpedance amplifier (TIA), and SEI's high bandwidth EML driving a 53 Gbaud PAM4 modulated signal over single mode fibre.



The companies noted that optical modules integrating these technologies will enable serial 100 and 400 Gbit/s transmission with the lower cost and higher density required for data centre and access networks. Specifically, single wavelength 100 Gbit/s will facilitate the deployment of low cost 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 and 400 Gbit/s QSFP-DD and OSFP modules.



https://www.sumitomoelectric.com/