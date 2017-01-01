Source Photonics Demos 400GBASE-FR8 OSFP module, 53 Gbaud PAM4 ROSA

Source Photonics, a provider of optical transceivers for data centre and broadband access connectivity, announced at OFC 2017 it will demonstrate for the first time its fully integrated 400GBASE-FR8 OSFP module, which it claims offers the first duplex single mode fibre module with a form factor capable of supporting a 12.8 Tbit/s 1 RU switch.



The company's 400 Gbit/s OSFP module is claimed to enable a 4x improvement in faceplate density over current 3.2 Tbit/s switches supported by 100 Gbit/s QSFP28 LR4, CWDM4 and PSM4 modules. The module integrates 8 transmit and receive channels, each operating at 50 Gbit/s using 25 Gbaud PAM4 modulation on both the electrical and the optical interfaces.



This demonstration will consist of an OSFP chassis with integrated 8-wavelength TOSA and ROSA components operating in electrical loop back through the OSFP connector with a display of the eight transmit wavelengths on an optical spectrum analyser. The prototype is based on a compact TOSA housing all eight EML lasers and wavelength multiplexing optics, as well as development of a compact ROSA package housing eight PD chips, TIAs and wavelength de-multiplexing optics.



Source Photonics also announced that at OFC, in cooperation with Semtech, a supplier of analogue and mixed-signal semiconductors, it is demonstrating a 53 GBaud PAM4 compact ROSA capable of supporting a single lambda 100 Gbit/s QSFP28.



The demonstration comprises an optical loop back from a Source Photonics' compact 53 GBaud TOSA using a production-grade EML laser and 53 GBaud ROSA based on Semtech's GN1089 TIA. The combined TOSA and ROSA link can support a loss budget of 5dB and achieve better than 1 x 10-5 BER over the tested link.









