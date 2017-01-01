SES-15 Preps for Launch in Kourou

The SES-15 satellite has arrived at the European space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, in preparation for its launch by a Soyuz vehicle in April 2017.



SES-15, which was designed and manufactured by Boeing, carries a hybrid payload, with additional Ku-band wide beams and Ku- as well as Ka-band High Throughput Satellite (HTS) capability. The satellite will be equipped with an electric propulsion system for orbit-raising and in-orbit maneuvers. The satellite will also carry the Wide Area Augmentation Systems (WAAS), a US government-funded hosted payload to augment the Global Positioning Systems (GPS).



SES-15 is the first SES hybrid satellite to be launched and is equipped with 16 Ku-band transponders (36MHz equivalent) as well as a 10 GHz high throughput payload. The all-electric satellite will operate at the new orbital position of 129 degrees West and will serve North America, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.



