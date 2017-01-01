Ranovus Launches 200 Gbit/s CFP2 Direct Detect Transceiver

Ranovus, a provider of multi-terabit interconnect solutions for data centre and communications networks, announced the availability of a 200 Gbit/s CFP2 optical transceiver for data centre interconnect (DCI) applications.



The new CFP2 solution is designed to enable robust and cost-effective end-to-end scalable bandwidth connectivity for the DWDM metro network and cloud infrastructure markets where reach of 80 km and beyond is required.The optical transceiver is based on Ranovus' technology including multi-wavelength quantum dot laser (QDL), ring resonator-based silicon photonic (SiP) modulators, driver ICs and receiver building blocks. The device also incorporates an advanced 56 Gbit/s PAM4 PHY solution with PAM4 codec and FEC capability to support a range of network applications. The 200 Gbit/s CFP2 optical transceiver is form factor-compatible with CFP2 DCO to allow the same shelf density for data centre interconnect systems.Additional key features of the new CFP2 product include:1. Support for DCI and metro access distances for 15, 40 and 80 km+ applications.2. Supports 96 x DWDM channels in the C-band, plus L-band to be added in the future.3. Provides 1.6 Tbit/s 1 RU shelf density.4. 56 Gbit/s PAM4 PHY with multiple programmable FEC options to allow optimised link power and performance.5. Diagnostics and self-monitoring capabilities.