Radisys Announces DCEngine Release 1.0 Management Software

Radisys announced its DCEngine Management Software Release 1.0 for optimizing resources for hyperscale data centers,



The software is now available and shipping integrated with Radisys’ DCEngine product line, which is an open hardware platform based on the Open Compute Project (OCP) CG-OpenRack-19 specification. The specification is a scalable carrier-grade rack level system that integrates high performance compute, storage and networking in a standard 19 inch rack. Future DCEngine Management Software releases will extend these capabilities with a focus on facilitating the deployment and integration of the DCEngine hyperscale data center solution into existing SDN-enabled ecosystems.



Highlights of DCEngine Management Software Release 1.0





Intel Rack Scale Design APIs to enable dynamic composition of resources based on workload specific demands

Modules for leading data center orchestration frameworks, such as Ansible, to make firmware updates easy and convenient

Redfish Interface 1.0 protocol support

“CSPs are evolving their virtualization strategies and deploying data center infrastructure to support high availability applications such as virtualized network functions and real-time data analytics,” said Bryan Sadowski, vice president, FlowEngine and DCEngine, Radisys. “Our new management software for DCEngine delivers essential hardware resource management capabilities that are increasingly needed in this new ecosystem. We’ve reduced the operational pain points for rack scale deployments and operations by building a suite of tools that enable automated and convenient configuration as well as resource management to meet CSPs’ evolving requirements.”