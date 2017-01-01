Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Powers Samsung Galaxy 8

Qualcomm confirmed that its Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform will power the new Samsung Galaxy S8 in select regions.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform, will be the first commercial SoC manufactured using 10nm FinFET technology/



The chip integrates the Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, enabling the Galaxy S8 to support Gigabit LTE where available. The 835 is roughly 35 percent smaller in package size and consumes roughly 25 percent less power compared to the previous generation flagship processor.



The Galaxy S8 will also be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm TruSignal adaptive antenna tuning technology for carrier aggregation.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 offers improved processing power and performance with the new Qualcomm Kryo 280 CPU and Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP. Qualcomm said its Snapdragon 835 delivers up to a 25 percent increase in 3D graphics rendering performance with the Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU compared to Adreno 530. Snapdragon 835 also supports object and scene-based 3D audio as well as visually immersive 4K Ultra HD premium (HDR10) video, that enables the Samsung Galaxy S8 to play HDR movies and other types of videos from major content publishers.



“We are proud to continue our long and productive collaboration with Samsung to help bring the most advanced mobile experiences, such as Gigabit LTE and mobile VR, to consumers with the new Samsung Galaxy S8,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Featuring a thin and light design with superior battery life, immersive multimedia, and exceptional photography with Gigabit LTE speeds, the Samsung Galaxy S8 powered by the Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform delivers the experiences today’s mobile users demand.”





