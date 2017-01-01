Picometrix to supply 100G Coherent Receivers to Chinese Vendor

Luna Innovations, a developer and supplier of fibre optic sensing and T&M products, announced that its Picometrix division has entered into a vendor managed inventory (VMI) agreement with a major Chinese provider of telecoms equipment and network solutions.



Under the agreement, Picometrix's technology will be more closely integrated into the customer's supply chain and manufacturing processes. As part of the deal, Picometrix will maintain in Hong Kong a dedicated inventory of 100 Gbit/s integrated coherent receivers and other future approved products that the customer will be able to incorporate into its manufacturing operation on a just-in-time basis.



Following the execution of the new VMI agreement, Picometrix has received an order for the supply of coherent receivers for 100 Gbit/s optical transport network equipment. The order is valued at approximately $1.4 million and scheduled to be delivered by June 2017.



Under the agreement, Picometrix expects to supply both its first generation CR-100D product and its next generation, Gen 2, CR-100F coherent receivers. The CR-100F device is the company's latest generation 100 Gbit/s coherent receiver that is compliant with the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) Implementation Agreement (IA) for integrated dual polarisation micro-intradyne coherent receivers (ICRs).



Picometrix noted that the Gen 2 CR-100F product is approximately one-quarter the size of its first generation CR-100D and also offers additional features including signal detect and a variable optical attenuator. The customer will deploy the CR-100F for long-haul and metro applications as an upgrade to support increasing bandwidth demand.



Previously, in October 2016 Luna Innovations announced that Picometrix had received a $2.8 million follow-on order from a leading telecoms company for its 100 Gbit/s ICR for applications in long-haul and metro networks.



http://lunainc.com/hsor



