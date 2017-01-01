Palo Alto Networks Buys LightCyber for $105M

Palo Alto Networks completed its acquisition of LightCyber, a privately held cybersecurity company that offers highly automated and accurate behavioral analytics technology. Palo Alto Networks paid $105 million in cash.



LightCyber leverages machine learning to quickly, efficiently and accurately identify attacks based on identifying behavioral anomalies inside the network.



Palo Alto Networks will continue to offer the LightCyber products and support existing customer implementations while it engineers the technology into the Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Security Platform by the end of the calendar year."The LightCyber team's vision to bring automation and machine learning to bear in addressing the very difficult task of identifying otherwise undetected and often very sophisticated attacks inside the network is well-aligned with our platform approach. This technology will complement the existing automated threat prevention capabilities of our platform to help organizations not only improve but also scale their security protections to prevent cyber breaches," stated Mark McLaughlin, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.