PacketLight establishes channel partner program for metro and DCI markets

PacketLight Networks, a provider of optical networking solutions, announced the launch of its Channel Partner Program (CPP) for enterprise VARs and resellers, designed to expand its footprint of bundled solutions for metro and DCI optical networks.



The new PacketLight program offers members the product training, customisation, pre- and post-sales support and incentivised pricing.



PacketLight's CPP features five tiers and includes: training, both technical and sales, designed to help partners understand customers' requirements for WDM solutions; and custom design blueprints, with the sales support team providing network designs, assisting with technical presentations and demonstrations for customers. It also provides partners with technical support, 24 x 7.



PacketLight's products are designed to provide optical transport for high speed, secure data centre interconnect (DCI) and metro networks. Its technology is designed to increase spectral efficiency, optimise wavelength resources and enable higher fibre and metro network utilisation.



In February, PacketLight announced a partnership with Avelacom to build a high speed network from London to Moscow using its optical transport solutions. The PacketLight solution was designed to reduce network latency and enable the company to meet the demands of capital markets for low latency data transport across the continent.



Avelacom specifically selected PacketLight's PL-1000GT muxponder/transponder solution, and PL-1000IL platform, to establish a 100 Gbit/s low latency DWDM long-haul network spanning 1,100 km, with full add/drop capability at all major sites.



In November 2016, PacketLight launched the PL-2000M transport solutions for DCI and metro networks. The new muxponder/transponder is claimed to enable 30% lower cost and 2x increase in the spectral efficiency for improved network utilisation. The product supports carrier-grade coherent 200 Gbit/s tunable uplink, capable of serving applications and protocols including data, storage, OTN and TDM.

