Packet Design and NEC/Netcracker Form Alliance

Packet Design, a provider of route analytics designed to enhance network availability and performance, and NEC/Netcracker announced they have partnered to help service providers implement software-defined networking (SDN) applications to improve service quality and reduce costs.



Citing the growing number of SDN use cases, ranging from rapid services activation to automated path restoration, Packet Design stated that its real-time analytics technology, combined with NEC/Netcracker's Transport SDN solution that includes transport SDN controller and service orchestration solutions, can help to enable these processes in operators' commercial networks.



Packet Design's real-time analytics provide a foundation for emerging WAN-SDN (also termed carrier or service provider SDN) applications by correlating control plane, traffic and performance analytics data. This information helps operators to understand how routing events and failures affect the path and performance of services.



The real-time and historical intelligence provided by the company's solution also allows predictive analytics to accurately assess application requests for network resources and the best means of provisioning them.



Combined with NEC/Netcracker's Transport SDN solution, this analytics data can enable intelligent automation and help operators to manage both planned and unexpected changes, as well as ensure network service delivery. Additionally, Packet Design's RESTful APIs support programmatic access to microservices for the creation of custom SDN applications.



Under the new agreement, Packet Design is joining NEC/Netcracker's Ecosystem 2.0 program. Packet Design and NEC/Netcracker are currently certifying the interoperability of their products and preparing joint go-to-market programs and will jointly market and sell the combined SDN solutions.



Previously, in November 2016 Packet Design announced it had joined Ciena's Blue Orbit program, designed to facilitate multi-vendor SDN and NFV deployments, to support the delivery of multi-layer SDN management and orchestration capabilities. Through the partnership the two companies planned to integrate Packet Design's IP/MPLS analytics and WAN-SDN management and orchestration (MANO) platform with the Ciena Blue Planet software for multi-domain orchestration and provisioning.



