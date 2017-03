Orange-directed Korek Telecom's Future Looks Bright if Iraq Can Recover

Although Korek is for the moment only the third operator in Iraq and Iraq itself is a deeply divided country whose society and economy are in near chaos, nonetheless the country hosts the world's fifth largest oil reserves and ranks somewhere in the lower half of the world's Top 10 countries with the largest natural gas reserves and could grow quite a bit (particularly in natural gas exports where it lacks the necessary infrastructure). Iraq still has an operational though weak government but 93% of the state budget is dependent on oil production. Still, there is a strong probability that with western help it will recover over the next five years and of the three Iraqi operators Korek looks to be the most competent and fastest growing and could have a good future. The general situation of Korek today is that it dominates the Kurdistan region, which constitutes about one sixth of Iraq, and from that stable profitable base is now beginning to grow its share in the rest of the country. The increasing tendency has been for Kurdistan, the most stable part of Iraq during the last few years, to seek more autonomy and a crucial issue related to the Kurdistan economy has been a dispute with the central government over the sharing of oil revenues, which as shown below seems at last to have been resolved.