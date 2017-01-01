Orange Business Adds Riverbed Steelhead to SD-WAN Service

Orange Business will integrate Riverbed SteelConnect technology into its hybrid network portfolio. The two companies are working together to develop a virtual network function (VNF) that customers will be able to deploy on universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) at their site. Full compatibility will be maintained with existing services as enterprises transition applications to the cloud.



Riverbed said its SD-WAN offering, SteelConnect, provides an intelligent and simplified approach to designing, deploying and managing hybrid networks. Application performance is improved by real-time routing using the optimum links available between different networks. SteelConnect also enables zero-touch provisioning, allowing enterprises to set-up global networks quickly with easy management, providing a cost effective and superior end user experience.



The first Orange pilot customers will be connected during the second quarter 2017 using managed SteelConnect appliances. The VNF of the service is scheduled to be available at the end of 2017. This will provide full virtualization and orchestration managed through an easy-to-use ‘self-care’ portal to administer and prioritize applications.



“Historically, Orange and Riverbed have a strong relationship with joint innovation commitments to support developments in the network and cloud. Riverbed is a key partner, and we are working closely with them to integrate their SD-WAN technology into our network. This will provide our customers with yet more choice and simplicity in how they manage their infrastructure,” says Pierre-Louis Biaggi, vice president, Connectivity Business Unit, Orange Business Services.



“With the launch of our SD-WAN solution SteelConnect integrated into Orange’s hybrid network portfolio, Orange and Riverbed continue their journey of co-development aimed at rapidly introducing new services to the market in response to customers’ changing needs as they move more apps and services to the cloud. We look forward to even greater market acceleration as we leverage more of our joint portfolio and explore new options like the Service Delivery Platform announced at Mobile World Congress this year,” said Phil Harris, senior vice president and General Manager, Service Provider Vertical at Riverbed.



