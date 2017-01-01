The 2017 Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit kicks off on March 8th and is expected to attract 2,000 attendees interested in next-gen data center design.
Keynote speakers include Kushagra Vaid, General Manager, Azure Cloud Hardware Infrastructure, Microsoft; Masaharu Miyamoto, Senior Server Engineer, Yahoo! JAPAN; Jason Waxman, Vice President, Data Center Group (DCG) General Manager, Datacenter Solutions Group (DSG), Intel; and Vijay Rao, Director of Technology Strategy, Facebook.
http://opencompute.org/ocp-u.s.-summit-2017/agenda/
Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Open Compute Project Summit Kicks Off in Silicon Valley
Tuesday, March 07, 2017
