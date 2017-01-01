OneAccess launches OVP Design Studio for NFV

OneAccess Networks of France announced the launch of OVP Design Studio, a software tool designed to enable communication service providers and managed service providers to accelerate the creation and delivery of NFV-based services.
The new OVP Design Studio provides a graphical software tool with a 'drag and drop' design environment within which operators can model, design, test and validate complete virtual network function (VNF)-based service chains.
Once a service had been tested and validated, OVP Design Studio allows the user to export it either as an XML template or a network service descriptor (NSD) for integration into any NetConf-capable orchestration system, enabling a significant time-saving compared to current service design and deployment methods.
OVP Design Studio is a key element of the OneAccess OVP portfolio, which targets applications in branch offices where users wish to create virtualised deployment of on-premise services.
In October 2016, OneAccess Networks launched its OVP Linux-based middleware platform that enables lifecycle management of both OneAccess VNFs and those from third-party vendors. The platform included a drag and drop GUI that combines the NetConf, SNMP and CLI APIs in a single VNF management interface. OVP can also be bundled with OneAccess' range of white-box CPEs and VNF catalogue.
OneAccess unveiled a range of carrier-grade physical and virtual network functions designed to enable service providers to deploy NFV (network functions virtualisation) in an open and interoperable environment earlier last year. The solution includes OVP, a carrier-grade VNF catalogue and whitebox CPE.
0 comments:
Post a Comment