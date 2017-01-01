OE Solutions Unveils 10G CWDM SFP+, 10/25G Transceivers

South Korea-based OE Solutions, a supplier of optical transceivers for communications applications, has announced the release of extended reach 10 Gbit/s CWDM SFP+ transceivers and high-density transceivers, including 2 x 10 Gbit/s compact SFP+, 4 x 10 Gbit/s QSFP+ and 25 Gbit/s SFP28, for wireless fronthaul applications.



CWDM transceivers



OE Solutions' new CWDM SFP+ transceivers which offer support for 1 and 10 Gigabit Ethernet, as well as CPRI-2 to CPRI-8 for wireless network applications, utilise cooled DFB laser diodes combined with wide dynamic range APD detectors and proprietary circuitry to enable reach of up to 20 km for wavelengths up to 1611 nm.



The industrial temperature grade, extended reach transceivers are available for CWDM wavelengths from 1471 up to 1611 nm and complement the company's standard line of DFB-based 10 Gbit/s CWDM transceivers for wavelengths from 1271 to 1451 nm to provide a total of 18 channels.



The company noted that extended reach transceivers with directly modulated DFB lasers offer a cost effective alternative to EMLs for access network applications such as for wireless fronthaul and Ethernet service delivery.



The OE Solutions extended reach 10 Gbit/s CWDM SFP+ transceivers are currently sampling, with volume production scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2017.



New high-density transceivers



The industrial temperature grade high density transceivers are designed to enable high port densities in radio access network equipment to support the roll-out of next generation wireless infrastructures.



OE Solutions noted that in 2017 it is estimated that the number of 10 Gbit/s CPRI ports deployed will increase rapidly and exceed the total of all lower rate ports installed. In addition, the use of 25 Gbit/s transceivers is expected to significantly raise wireless fronthaul capacity over the next 12-18 months. Both of these developments are driving demand for physically denser solutions, which can be cost effectively addressed by increasing the number of wavelengths per transceiver cage and the bit rate per wavelength.



The new high-density transceivers being introduced by OE Solutions are as follows:



1. A 2 x 10 Gbit/s multi-rate (1270 and 1330 nm) bidirectional compact-SFP+ solution for distances up to 20 km.



2. A 4 x 10 Gbit/s multi-rate 850 nm QSFP+ device offering reach of up to 300 metres.



3. A 25 Gbit/s 1310 nm SFP28 solution with multiple rate and protocol options for distances up to 10 km.



The new high-density transceivers are currently sampling, with volume production due to commence in the second quarter of the year.



http://www.oesolutions.com