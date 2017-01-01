OE Solutions Intros Smart SFPs for TDM over Packet

South Korea's OE Solutions and AimValley of the Netherlands have announced the introduction of the final products within their portfolio of Network Migration Smart SFPs, which enable customers to deliver TDM services over packet network via a plug-and-play portfolio that offers support for TDM services from 1.5 Mbit/s up to 2.5 Gbit/s.



The family of network migration Smart SFP modules is designed to facilitate the transition from legacy TDM to all-packet networks by converting PDH or SONET/SDH signals to a packet stream.



The Smart SFP products are designed to provide operators with a cost-effective alternative to upgrading systems using dedicated TDM-over-packet cards or installing new equipment. The Smart SFP modules can be added to any router or packet switch where a TDM service is required.



OE Solutions stated that adding legacy PDH or SDH/SONET services to a packet network can be achieved via first provisioning an EPL service into the packet network and then inserting a Smart SFP at each endpoint of the EPL service. This provides a reliable point to point connection for the delivery of services such as E1 to a legacy base station.









For more complex application, such as PDH to SONET aggregation, Smart SFPs are inserted at locations where an PDH or SONET service is required, and using EPL or EVPL the connections in the network can be set up to aggregate legacy services, for example T1 service aggregation into an OC-3 service. The companies noted that Smart SFPs support industrial temperature range operation and offer a range of optical and electrical interfaces for different applications.Last week, OE Solutions announced the release of extended reach 10 Gbit/s CWDM SFP+ transceivers and high-density transceivers, including 2 x 10 Gbit/s compact SFP+, 4 x 10 Gbit/s QSFP+ and 25 Gbit/s SFP28, for wireless fronthaul applications.The CWDM SFP+ transceivers support 1 and 10 Gigabit Ethernet, as well as CPRI-2 to CPRI-8 for wireless network applications, and utilise cooled DFB laser diodes combined with wide dynamic range APD detectors to enable reach up to 20 km for wavelengths up to 1611 nm.The new industrial temperature grade, high density transceivers are designed to enable high port densities in radio access network equipment to support the roll-out of next generation wireless infrastructures. Products include a 2 x 10 Gbit/s multi-rate bidirectional compact-SFP+ solution for distances up to 20 km, a 4 x 10 Gbit/s multi-rate QSFP+ device offering reach up to 300 metres, and a 25 Gbit/s SFP28 solution with multiple rate and protocol options for distances up to 10 km.