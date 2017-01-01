Oclaro Unveils I-Temp Transceivers for 5G fronthaul, Samples 400G

Oclaro announced the introduction of two new industrial temperature (I-temp) transceivers designed to drive the market transition to 5G wireless fronthaul systems and sampling of its 400 Gbit/s CFP8 transceiver for core routers/transport applications.



I-temp transceivers



Oclaro's new I-temp transceivers are designed to provide customers with the flexibility to choose either a 10 Gbit/s TSFP+ I-temp that can fit a WDM fronthaul system into a next generation 5G wireless network, or a 25 Gbit/s SFP28 LR I-temp that significantly increases data capacity and offers industry-leading low power consumption.



The TSFP+ is Oclaro's latest product to include I-temp and follows the company's 10 Gbit/s TSFP+ C-temp and E-temp devices, which are already shipping. The TSFP+ is vertically integrated based on Oclaro's in-house ILMZ chip and custom-designed TOSA and TSFP+ technology. Oclaro has enabled 85 degrees C operation by optimising the operation temperature of the ILMZ chip and -40 degrees C operation by developing TEC to lower power consumption, as well as improving power dissipation of key components.



Oclaro expects to begin sampling the 10 Gbit/s TSFP+ I-temp in April, with volume production due to start in the third quarter of 2017.



400 Gbit/s CFP8 transceiverOclaro's 400 Gbit/s CFP8 transceiver targets core routers/transport applications and leverages its EML laser and receiver technology to deliver higher data rates between high-end routers and optical transport systems. At OFC Oclaro will demonstrate the CFP8 operating with 8 lasers at 50 Gbit/s PAM4.With a 40 x 102 x 9.5 mm form factor, the 400 Gbit/s CFP8 transceiver provides a high density, high-throughput solution. The CFP8 leverages technology from Oclaro's earlier CFP, CFP2 and CFP4 designs, including its cooled 1310 nm 28 Gbit/s EA-DFB lasers, integrated TOSA and ROSA and 28 Gbit/s 4 channel integrated PIN-PD array.The CFP8 transceiver for reach of 2 km and 10 km is compliant with 400GBASE-LR8 optical and 400GAUI-16 electrical interface specifications, offers EML laser technology offering good margin over IEEE 400 Gigabit Ethernet optical specifications and receiver bandwidth capability to allow interfacing with different lasers.Oclaro's CFP8 product is currently sampling, with volume production scheduled for the second half of 2017.http://www.oclaro.com