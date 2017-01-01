Nutanix Hits Revenue of $182M, up 77% YoY

Nutanix reported revenue of $182.2 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2017, ended January 31, 2017, growing 77% year-over-year from $102.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. GAAP net loss was $93.2 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $33.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016; or a GAAP net loss per share of $0.66, compared to a pro forma GAAP net loss per share of $0.28 in the second quarter of fiscal 2016.



“Our journey has taken us from an unknown upstart to a well-established enterprise IT brand approaching a $1 billion annualized billings run-rate in just five years of selling. We continue to evolve and refine our strategy, including product expansions, sales focus and alternate consumption models, as we seek to capture a growing share of the highly dynamic $100+ billion enterprise infrastructure market,” said Dheeraj Pandey, CEO, Nutanix.



“Our solid results were driven by notable strength in our international business. Further, I am pleased we were able to hold our non-GAAP gross margins essentially steady despite component price increases impacting our costs,” said Duston Williams, CFO, Nutanix.



