Nokia Expands its 1830 Optical Portfolio

Nokia today announced an expansion of its flagship 1830 optical product family to help operators to scale their networks across premises access, metro aggregation and long haul data center interconnect (DCI).



Highlights of Nokia's new optical innovations include:







The Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Demarcation (PSD) is a carrier-class network demarcation device supporting Ethernet and wavelength services. It cost effectively extends metro optical networks to the customer premise, enabling resilient, high-capacity access to cloud services while providing end-to-end service assurance.

The Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect (PSI) integrates the super coherent technology of the Photonic Service Engine 2 (PSE-2s) into a data center physical and operational form-factor, delivering the highest proven optical performance and flexibility available in a purpose-built DCI platform. Its unique modulation formats maximize spectral efficiency and distance for metro, long haul, and subsea networks.

New 100G line cards for the 1830 Photonic Service Switch address the high-capacity, low latency aggregation required to connect cloud service consumers to metro colors and edge data centers. Powered by the PSE-2 Compact (PSE-2c) metro-optimized 100G digital signal processor, the new 100G OTN and packet cards efficiently transport packet and OTN services in a compact, cost-effective form factor.

All new capabilities will be available in the first half of 2017.